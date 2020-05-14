Manchester City May Loose Pep Guardiola to Barcelona, Feels Former Winger Trevor Sinclair

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016 and since then has won two Premier League titles with the club. The Spaniard’s team were some of the best ion the league’s history and in 2018, became the first side to record 100 points in a 38-game season in the top flight of English football. However, former Blues winger Trevor Sinclair believes that Guardiola’s time at City may be up very soon as Barcelona will lure him back ‘home’ in the near future. Manchester City Owners Acquire Belgium Club Lommel SK in Search of Next Football Superstar.

With Manchester City 25-points behind Liverpool in the league, several questions have been raised whether the 49-year-old will continue at the club or not. Guardiola however, said that he has every intention to continue with the Premier League side and his current contract with them ends in 2021. Kevin De Bruyne Hints at Manchester City Exit if Two-Year Champions League Ban Is Upheld.

During an interview with talkSPORT, Sinclair said that it is just a matter of time before Barcelona lure Guardiola away from City. ‘Joan Laporta went in there at Barcelona when Pep was youth team manager and he put Pep up in charge of the first-team, and 14 trophies in four years later… what an amazing partnership.’ He said.

‘You don’t have that kind of partnership with a person at a club you love… Pep is Catalan through and through. The time scale, 2021 when Pep’s contract finishes, he will want to finish the job and win the Champions League with Manchester City, but he may not be able to do that depending on what happens with the UEFA ban.’ He added.

‘And on a human level we know Pep has just lost him mum to coronavirus, and I feel that Barcelona is pulling him home and there’s a good chance he could end up back at Barcelona.’ He said further.

Recently, former Barcelona chief Joan Laporta announced that he will run for the presidency in 2021. He also added that he will try and bring Pep Guardiola back to the club if he wins the presidential elections.