Manchester City has sent out a strong message to the netizens after they come back on social media after a boycott for four days. The club posted their first message after four days and said that they will not stop until the online abuse will not stop. Manchester City then posted a few other updates about their Champions League 2021 game against Paris-Saint Germain. They posted a note with the words, "Across the weekend, football, wider sports, organisations and individuals united to boycott social media to demonstrate collective anger. But this won't eradicate abuse on its own," read a part of the note. English Football Clubs Boycott Social Media For Four Days as a Mark of Protest Against Racism & Online Abuse.

Clubs from Premier League, English Football League, The Football Association, Football Supporters' Association have also joined the movement. The boycott started on April 29, 2021, and lasted for four days. Lionel Messi had also extended his support to the movement. The Barcelona star took to social media and had penned a long note where he said that no one deserves to get insulted. He had also urge companies like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to do more to curb online abuse.

Now, let's have a look at the note posted by Manchester City:

Time and again, players have complained about the social media abuse faced by them. Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and many others have been consistently complaining about the online abuse that they face.

