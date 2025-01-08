Manchester City scripted history after winning four Premier League Titles in a row. But as the Premier League 2024-25 season is entering crossing its half-season mark, the side has found itself at the wrong end of the results multiple times putting them on alert for some changes in the line-ups and tactics. While teams are looking to make adjustments following their performances into the season so far, Man City will hope to add quality to their already talented squad. Pep Guardiola built the side over the period of time and even made changes in every season suiting the style of play the club is known for. The Premier League 2024-25 Winter transfer market will be a chance for Manchester City to re-shake their squad. Check out Manchester City completed deals and transfer news below. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Manchester City Transfers:

Player Club Deal Iska Kabora Wender Breman Loan Out

As of January 8, 2025, Manchester City was linked with many high-profile names and also some of the squad members were given warnings after their sub-par performances. Man City might not think about a complete overhaul but will certainly add depth to the squad. Check out the Manchester City Squad at the start of the Premier League 2024-25 season. Premier League 2024–25 Mid-Season Report: Liverpool Close to Glory, Arsenal's Title Hopes Fade and Manchester United in Shock Relegation Fight.

Manchester City Senior Squad for the 2024-25 Premier League season

Akanji, Manuel Obafemi, Ake Nathan Benjamin, Carson, Scott Paul, Kevin De Bruyne, Doku, Jeremy Baffour, Dias Ruben, Foden Philip Walter, Jack Grealish, Gundogan, Ilkay, Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland, Rodrigo, Kovacic Mateo, McAtee, James John, Bernardo Silva, Ortega Moreno Stefan, Ederson, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand

Manchester City Transfers

Players In: None

Players Out: Iska Kabora (Wender Bremen, Loan)

(List Updated on January 8, 2025)

