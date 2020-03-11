Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Manchester City (Photo Credits: @ManCity)

Manchester City were thumped by city rivals Manchester United om the derby day and next up for them is Arsenal at home in a crunch EPL fixture. Pep Guardiola’s men are way off the pace in league standings in comparison with Liverpool with 25 points separating the two sides. They are destined to lose their crown this season but will look to finish the season on a high. With no Champions League football next season, these are tough times for the English champions. Fans searching for live streaming details of Manchester City vs Arsenal in EPL 2019-20 can scroll down below. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Feels Fans’ Love as Manchester United Complete Derby Double Over Manchester City.

London side Arsenal are ninth currently but come into the game on the back of a three game-winning run. Mikel Arteta has set his sights on getting as closer to top 4 places as they could. Kevin De Bruyne missed the Manchester Derby with fitness issues but the Belgian midfielder is back training with the first-team squad. He was brilliant against Arsenal in the reverse fixture and could spell trouble for them again. Aymeric Laporte has been a huge miss for Manchester City this season and although he has resumed light training, he is still some time away from a comeback. Riyad Mahrez should replace Bernardo Silva with Gabriel Jesus also coming in for striker Sergio Aguero.

Mikel Arteta has a lot of problems when it comes to picking up full-backs as Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are all injured. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe could start out wide with Mesut Ozil pulling the strings in midfield. Alexandre Lacazette is the central striker for the Gunners and the Frenchman is a livewire in front of the goal provided he is fed well.

When is Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

The Premier League 2019-20 clash between Manchester City and Arsenal was scheduled to take place on March 11, 2020 (Wednesday) at the Etihad Stadium. But the fixture has now been postponed as a precautionary measure due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The new date has not been disclosed yet and it seems like the game will be played around the end of the season.

Arsenal have scored in their last six away games against Manchester City and the trend should continue tonight though the home side have enough quality to secure a win.