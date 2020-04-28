Manchester United Transfer News Update: Rio Ferdinand Names Three Players Red Devils Should Sign This Summer to Compete Among Europe’s Elites Again

Rio Ferdinand (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has advised his former club to make three signings in this summer transfer window that could make United compete for the league and European titles once again. The Red Devils have been linked with a quite a number of players that includes Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester City’s James Maddison. But Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles with Man United, feels there are three other players who could boost United’s squad instead of the regular links. United have been on a rebuilding spree since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins at the club following Jose Mourinho’s sacking. Wayne Rooney’s Goal Against New Castle Revisited by Manchester United, Also Qualifies for ‘Goal of The Day’ (Watch Video).

The Norwegian has already signed quality players in new club captain Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes while also bringing former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January. But despite the new additions, United are still considered to be a couple of players short of reaching the level of elites once again and the club are expected to continue the rebuilding process when the summer transfer window opens. Jadon Sancho Transfer Update: Manchester United Agree Personal Terms With Borussia Dortmund Star.

The club have been heavily linked with Grealish, who is said to be almost on verge of reaching a personal agreement with the club, while Maddison is also rumoured to clinging towards completing his dream move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils have also been linked to England sensation Jadon Sancho. But Ferdinand feels it is the midfield that needs to be injected with more quality.

“I’d maybe go get Partey from Atletico Madrid or Ndidi from Leicester," Ferdinand was quoted as saying by Goal.com on The Beautiful Game podcast. "I like Saul Niguez. He’s a very, very good player in midfield."

The ex-United centre-back, however, added that the club could also do with another addition to their backline. "And then a centre-back, they still need a centre-back,” Ferdinand said suggesting that the club could perhaps go for Kalidou Koulibaly or a defender from Norwich. "Whether you go for a young one like a Ben Godfrey or someone like [Kalidou] Koulibaly. I don’t know, it’s difficult."

United were placed fifth in the 2019-20 Premier League points table when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The club were just three-points adrift the fourth-placed Chelsea in the team standings and were also on an unbeaten 11-match run. Solskjaer’s men had also progressed to next rounds in the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.