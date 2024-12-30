Manchester United and Newcastle will be in action on match week 19 of the Premier League 2024-25 season with both sides looking to cap off the year with a win. Newcastle United won eight matches in the league till now and stands in the seventh position with 29 points. Man United struggled a bit in the season and has 22 points after 18 league matches. The side suffered a devastating 2-0 loss against the Wolves but more importantly, Bruno Fernandes was red-carded in the game handing him a suspension in the match against Newcastle. This could also force him to rethink his forward line and bring back Marcus Rashford. West Ham 0–5 Liverpool, Premier League 2024–25: Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Others Score As Merseysiders Thrash the Hammers To Maintain EPL Lead.

New head coach Ruben Amorim has overseen five defeats in all competitions in the seven games since he warned "the storm will come" following a 4-0 win over Everton on December 1. But injuries and poor performances from the side left him empty-handed. Moreover, Newcastle United has lost just one match against Man United at Old Trafford in the last decade, putting the side under pressure once again.

The Magpies have enjoyed a recent resurgence, and their 3-0 win over 10-man Aston Villa last time out moved them up to fifth in the standings. Still, Eddie Howe will have to rethink his plans for the match against Manchester United, with a number of players out injured. Check out possible line-ups for Manchester United vs Newcastle United below. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated: Nottingham Forest Rise to Second Spot, Manchester City Back in Top Five; Liverpool on Top of Premier League Standings.

Manchester United predicted lineup: Onana (GK) — Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez — Antony, Casemiro, Mainoo, Dalot — Amad Diallo, Hojlund, Garnacho

Newcastle United predicted lineup: Dubravka (GK) — Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall — Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton — Barnes, Isak, Gordon

