Arne Slot's Liverpool secured the win in their final Premier League match of the year 2024. Liverpool created a dominant display in their away game against West Ham. Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 30th minute. Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah scored a goal each, taking Liverpool to a 3-0 advantage in the first half. The second half also proved fruitful for the visitors as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota struck a goal each. Liverpool successfully maintained a clean sheet against West Ham and will stay at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 standings. Manchester City Registers Much-Needed 2–0 Victory Over Leicester During Mark Guardiola’s 500th Game in Charge for Man City.

West Ham vs Liverpool Result

The story from the London Stadium as @LFC win big 📈#WHULIV pic.twitter.com/sC3AY2acKy— Premier League (@premierleague) December 29, 2024

