The Everton vs Liverpool Merseyside match was one of the much-awaited fixtures in the Premier League 2024-25 season. With the Red having a massive edge in the contest following both side’s contrasting run of form this season Liverpool fans would have been eager to watch their side taking on their arch-rivals. Sadly due to adverse weather conditions following the Darragh Strom in the region, the match is postponed and the next schedule will be declared later. Everton FC confirmed the news. Pep Guardiola Reacts Furiously to Liverpool Fan’s Provocative Comment After Manchester City Manager Denies Him Autograph (Watch Video).

Everton vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 Match Postponed

Today's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Full details to follow. pic.twitter.com/ikF8iJRTGs — Everton (@Everton) December 7, 2024

