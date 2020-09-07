Netherlands will host Italy in their next fixture in UEFA Nations League 2020-21. The encounter will take place at the Amsterdam Arena on Monday (September 7). Dwight Lodeweges' men have made an excellent start to their campaign as they defeated Poland by 1-0 in the opening encounter. On the other hand, Italy met Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening clash, which resulted in a 1-1 draw. With Netherlands coming fresh from a victory, they will step into the clash as favourites while the Azzurri will look to register their first win. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and venue details of NED vs ITA match. NED vs ITA Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Nations League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Netherlands vs Italy Football Match.

Netherlands manager Dwight Lodeweges must be impressed with his side's performance the other night, and he's not expected to make a lot of changes. However, with the intention and keeping players fresh, some changes can be seen in Dutch's starting XI. Donny van de Beek and Owen Wijndal will be drafted in the side if Lodeweges decides to tweak the winning combination.

Speaking of Italy, Roberto Mancini has confirmed that Giorgio Chiellini will be back for the upcoming contest and the veteran defender is expected to be paired with his Juventus teammate Leonardo Bonucci. Other than Chiellini, Ciro Immobile, who took the field in the second half in the previous game, is expected to make it to the starting XI. With the game taking a countdown, let's look at streaming and other details of the match.

When is Netherlands vs Italy Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Netherlands vs Italy match in UEFA Nations League 2020 will take place on September 7 (Monday midnight). The match will be played at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Netherlands vs Italy, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Netherlands vs Italy match live on Sony channels. The game will be live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channel. So fans can tune into those channels and watch the live-action.

Is Netherlands vs Italy, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Those not able to watch Netherlands vs Italy match live on television can also watch it on online platforms. SonyLiv, the digital media partner of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the UEFA Nations League Group 3 match live online for its fans in India.

Although, Dutch might start as favourites, they have defeated Italy only once in the last two decades. The two powerhouses last locked horns in a friendly game in 2018 which ended in a 1-1- draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).