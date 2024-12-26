Nottingham Forest are the surprise top four candidates this season in the English Premier League as they have made a bright start to their campaign. With 31 points from 17 games, they look very much a top-tier team. They face Tottenham Hotspur at home next where they will look to secure a fourth straight victory and a fifth in six matches. Spurs on the other hand have only one win in their last five games and currently sit out of the top half of the points table. Former Chelsea Star Oscar Rejoins Brazil's Sao Paulo After Leaving China.

Rodrigo Bentancur is back available for Tottenham Hotspur after serving a seven-game ban. It will be interesting to see if he gets back straight into the playing eleven. The likes of Micky van de Ven, Mikey Moore, Cristian Romero, and Richarlison continue to miss games for the away team. Heung Min Son and Dominic Solanke alongside James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski will be part of the attack.

Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare are the players missing out for Spurs due to injuries. Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi with their pace will look to make the difference for their team on the wings. Ryan Yates marks his comeback in this encounter but Nicolas Dominguez is suspended. Morgan Gibbs-White continues to be the star man for the side with his ability to change the game at any moment.

The Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur match is set to be played at City Ground and it starts at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels.

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Nottingham Forest at home will dominate this contest and find a way to defeat Spurs 2-0.

