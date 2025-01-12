One of the biggest contests in club football is set to take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah as Real Madrid lock horns with archrivals Barcelona in an El Clasico in the final of the Spanish Super Cup 2025 on January 13. Both teams have had a considerable amount of success in the competition historically and will be clashing for the third time in the row in the Supercopa de Espana final to determine the winner. Historically, Barcelona have won the Spanish Super Cup the most number of times, securing a total of 14 title triumphs. However, Real Madrid are not far behind, having won 13 Supercopa de Espana titles so far. Will Barcelona clinch a record-extending 15th title or will Real Madrid level Barcelona? Real Madrid vs Barcelona Lineups: Check Starting XIs for El Clasico Clash in Supercopa de Espana 2025 Final at King Abdullah Sport City.

With a clash of such magnitude, fans can expect plenty of thrill and intensity between the two Spanish archrivals. In terms of momentum, Barcelona will feel that they can topple the Los Blancos in the El Clasico, having beaten them earlier by a 4-0 margin in the La Liga this season. In their last two El Clasico matches in Spanish Super Cup finals, Barcelona and Real Madrid are level on one victory each and it will be interesting to see which of these two teams come out on top in Jeddah tonight. Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of El Clasico Supercopa de Espana Final Football Match on TV With Time in IST.

Who Will Win Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final?

The answer might not be an easy one. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are pretty evenly matched teams when it comes to personnel and have had impressive outings so far this season. In the La Liga, Real Madrid and Barcelona are divided by a gap of just five points. Real Madrid currently have the lead over their El Clasico opponents but it was after Barcelona had a dip in form after having begun the season winning 11 out of their first 12 league matches. In the semifinals, Barcelona got the better of Athletic Bilbao 2-0 while Real Madrid fended off a challenge by Mallorca, defeating them 3-0 to set up this El Clasico showdown. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Preview: Key Battles, H2H and More About Supercopa de Espana El Clasico in Jeddah.

There's not really much to separate the two teams in this El Clasico clash. Needless to say, the team which plays better on the day will emerge victorious with other factors not really making much of a difference. Real Madrid and Barcelona will have a sensational El Clasico showdown but in end, the Los Blancos will likely emerge victorious.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2025 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).