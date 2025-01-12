El Clasico – the biggest game in the football world is here with Real Madrid and Barcelona facing each other for the second time in the ongoing season. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final will be played at King Abdullah Sports City late on Sunday night as per Indian Standard Time Barcelona might have won their recent encounter in La Liga, but no one can count out Real Madrid when it’s about the ‘comebacks’. Barcelona FC is quite aware of the capabilities of their opponents and will once again look to take control of the game. with star-studded lineups on the field, both sides also have a strong bench strength capable of filling in any position. With the game’s masterminds like Carlo Ancelotti and Hansi Flick at the driving seat, fans can expect another massive encounter between the two juggernauts of football – Real Madrid and Barcelona. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025: Robert Lewandowski Expects Barca to Beat Los Blancos in Supercopa de Espana El Clasico.

In the pre-match interview, both managers lauded their side’s chances cautiously knowing the abilities of the opposition. Ancelotti and Flick highlighted adjustments need to be done for the upcoming El Clasico while providing very little intel on the match. Here are the Key battles and head-to-head records of the El Clasico matches.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head Record

Out of 258 competitive matches played in the past between Real Madrid and Barcelona, Los Blancos have won 105 matches, while Barca won 101. 52 matches ended in a draw.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Key Players

Lamine Yamal Kylian Mbappe Raphinha Vini Jr. Gavi Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Key Battles

While it’s a massive talent pool on the field with the El Clasico players play against each other, some stars are certainly the difference makers. Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vini Jr are those stars who would be in focus for Real Madrid with Rodrygo also playing a vital role in the offense. Similarly, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Rober Lewandowski have been in great form and formed great chemistry on the field. So, the key battles in Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 are mostly collective efforts of both side's offences against the opposition defence-lines. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final: Hansi Flick ‘Punished’ Regular Goal-Keeper Inaki Pena in Semi-Final, Team Head Coach Reasons His Decision Ahead of Supercopa de Espana El Clasico.

Real Marid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Venue and Time in IST

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Final will be played at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. The El Clasico match is scheduled to start Monday, January 13, at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Real Marid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Live Telecast and Online Streaming Option

Sadly, there is no live telecast available for Real Marid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 in India but fans can watch the live streaming of the Supercopa de Espana El Clasico on FanCode App.

