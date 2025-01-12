A blockbuster contest is on the cards when Real Madrid clashes with Barcelona in an El Clasico showdown in the Supercopa de Espana 2025 final. Both teams enter this contest on the back of commanding wins, with Los Blancos trouncing Mallorca 3-0 while the Catalan giants got the better of Athletic Bilbao 2-0. For the third time in a row, it is an El Clasico contest which will determine the Spanish Super Cup winner, which just goes on to show the dominance that both these Spanish giants have had on this competition. In this article, let us take a look at Real Madrid vs Barcelona predicted lineups for the El Clasico clash in the Supercopa de Espana 2025 final. Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of El Clasico Supercopa de Espana Final Football Match on TV With Time in IST.

Barcelona had beaten Real Madrid 3-1 in the 2022-23 season to win the Spanish Super Cup but the Los Blancos had gained redemption, winning the summit clash in the last season by a 4-1 margin.

Some of European football's best players, in Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Vinicius Jr as well as Jude Bellingham among others are expected to be in action in front of a packed crowd at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Earlier in La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona had beaten Real Madrid 4-0 in the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu with Robert Lewandowski netting a brace and Lamine Yamal and Raphinha netting one each. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final: Three Talking Points Ahead of Supercopa de Espana El Clasico in Jeddah.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico Predicted Lineups

Barcelona received a massive boost in the form of the availabilities of both Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, whose registration issues have been settled for now. Both the players will be available for selection in Barcelona's matchday squad for the El Clasico vs Real Madrid. It will also be interesting to see if Lamine Yamal will feature in this contest. Also, fans will look forward to seeing which of Inaki Pena and Wojciech Szczesny will be the main to wear the goalkeeper's gloves with the latter having kept a clean sheet against Athletic Bilbao in the semifinal. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Preview: Key Battles, H2H and More About Supercopa de Espana El Clasico in Jeddah.

Real Madrid though on the other hand, will have a strong attack with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. Jude Bellingham's performance in the midfield will once again be very crucial for Real Madrid's success.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Barcelona: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Ferlan Mendy, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs Real Madrid: Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski

