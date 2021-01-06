The Indian Super League 2020-21 has quite a mouth-watering tie between SC East Bengal and FC Goa which will be played at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama. SC East Bengal has just tasted the first win of the season with a 3-1 win against Odisha FC. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 key players for the game which will help you build your team. To name a few we have Igor Angulo, Anthony Pilkington, Ishan Pandita and others in the Dream11 list. Let's have a look at the full list below: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of SCEB vs FCG in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Igor Angulo

Time and again we have recommended this guy from FC Goa in your Dream11 team. Having said that, he has scored nine goals from nine matches in the season so far and has surely been the most reliable player for the team.

Anthony Pilkington

Anthony Pilkington, SC East Bengal midfielder has been quite handy for the team with one goal and an assist. He netted a goal against Odisha FC and had played quite a decent role in his team winning the game 3-1. Once again all eyes will be on him and Robbie Fowler would be wanting him to perform well.

Jacques Maghoma

With three goals in eight games. Jacques Maghoma, the midfielder from SC East Bengal is surely a player who deserves a place on your Dream11 side. He has a passing rate of about 63.32 per cent.

Ishan Pandita

This forward from FC Goa has been a part of a couple of games but still has created a huge impact on the game as he has scored one goal. Having spent ONLY six minutes on the field, Pandita is featured in the playing XI could once again create ripples.

Ivan Gonzalez

Now one might argue that Ivan Gonzalez hasn't scored a single goal in the tournament so far, but we say has created quite a huge impact on the play. With a passing accuracy of 84.37 per cent, Ivan Gonzalez is quite a great player for the team.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. It would be interesting to see if Robbie Fowlers' team would be continuing to get on to the winning ways or FC Goa proves to be mighty for the team.

