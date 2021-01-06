SC East Bengal will take on FC Goa in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Vasco, Goa on January 6, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams find themselves at the opposite end of the points table after contrasting starts to the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for SC East Bengal vs FC Goa live streaming details can scroll down below. SCEB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

SC East Bengal have started to show some form after a poor start to the season and are undefeated in their last three fixtures. Robbie Fowler’s team won their first game in ISL last rime around and will be hoping to build on that Meanwhile the Gaurs have won back-to-back games and could close the gap at the top of the points table with a win in this clash. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

When is SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on January 6, 2021 (Wednesday). The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the SC East Bengal vs FC Goa FC ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the SCEB vs FCGclash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

