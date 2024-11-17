The England National Football Team missed a chance to win the UEFA Euro 2024 title losing the final against the Spain National Football Team. Manager Gareth Southgate stepped down from the post with Lee Carley taking his place for the time being. Their performances in the Euro 2024 matches looked shaky but managed to reach the final of the competition. In the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 competition though the side delivered a masterclass performance and won four out of five matches topping their group. Jude Bellingham Pranks Trent Alexander-Arnold on His 26th Birthday While Being on Duty for England National Football Team Ahead of UEFA Nations League 2024–25 (Watch Video).

The England side is heavily dependent on creativity through the midfield with Jude Bellingham pulling the strings for the side. The attacking midfielder recently struggled for his club – Real Madrid CF and scored his first league goal of the season in the team’s recent match. Lee Carley will be hoping to get the best from the star player. Check out the chances of Jude Bellingham playing against the Ireland national football Team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 fixture.

Will Jude Bellingham Play Tonight in the England vs Ireland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match?

21-year-old Jude Bellingham is considered England’s brightest footballer and has shown his abilities at the club level. The attacking midfielder was at the centre of many high-octane matches and never backed down from his duties. At the Euro 2024 competition also, despite playing with multiple stars, Jude Bellingham remained the focus of the attacking gameplay and he once again stood tall with his playmaking and scoring abilities. He will be available for the UEFA Nations League match against Ireland and should start the match also. England 1–2 Greece, UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Vangelis Pavlidis Brace Stuns Three Lions As to Piratiko Triumphs at Wembley.

England on the other side needs him considering the upcoming knock-out phase games. Despite that, Jude Bellingham remained untouchable and fans can expect him to start. Bellingham also will look to make an impact in the match.

