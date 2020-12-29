Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Pep Guardiola have not have had the best of rapport in the past. Shots were fired by Zlatan in the past where he had slammed the former Barcelona manager and even in his book the AC Milan star had slammed Guardiola. Now, once again Zlatan Ibrahimovic has once again blamed Guardiola for the failed move at Barcelona. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been blazing guns at AC Milan and he has had a major impact on the Rossoneri. AC Milan hasn't lost a single game in the Serie A 2020-21 with 10 wins and four draws. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Named Among 23-Member Squad for Lazio vs AC Milan Amid Transfer Rumours.

Talking about Zlatan's recent statement he said, "Barcelona was a phenomenal team. The first six months were great and then, due to the fault of the coach, things turned sour," he said during the interview with a popular Italian newspaper. During the tenure of six months with the Catalan Giants, he had scored 16 goals in 13 matches. Zlatan has been injured for a while now and has been away from the tournament. AC Milan signed up with the team at the start of 2020. He had signed a contract with the team for six months.

The contract had been extended on the terms and conditions reportedly laid down by the former Manchester United striker. Zlatan transferred from LA Galaxy where he played for a year. Prior to that, he had played for the Red Devils. After his excellent performance, the team extended his contract with AC Milan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).