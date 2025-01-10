The 2036 Olympic Games, for which India has made a hosting bid, can see several cities across the country host multiple sports events with Ahmedabad at the centre. Olympic sports in India have witnessed a steady gain in popularity, especially with the athletes producing sensational performances in the past two editions of the Olympic Games held in Tokyo and Paris respectively. India had formally sent a letter of interest to the Future Hosts Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the 2036 Olympic Games last year in October. Year Ender 2024: Paris Olympics Rewind - India's Success Stories In Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet Singh and Co, Neeraj Chopra and Aman Sehrawat.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the aim is to make the 2036 Olympic Games in India a 'movement for the full country' with the government having discussions at several levels to have multiple cities across the nation host several events. "This is something in the making. How the final picture will look, none of us know right now. We will make a plan and present it to the IOC. Based on those conversations, decisions will be taken. We want to take the sports to other parts of India and make it a movement for the full country," the report quoted an official. India is expected to formally share a proposal of the same with the IOC.

If India's 2036 Olympics bid is successful, fans can witness cricket in Mumbai and hockey in Bhubaneshwar among other events across several cities. The Karai Police Academy in Gujarat can host the athletics events. The report also adds that the city of Ahmedabad, where the most number of events is expected to be held should India's bid be successful, have a lot of infrastructural projects lined up and these won't be impacted by the 2036 Olympics bid. India will also look to host several other multi-sports events before 2036 to have the experience of hosting events similar to that of the Olympic Games.

