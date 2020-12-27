Jon Huber, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star, has passed away aged 41. Huber was known by two stage names- Luke Harper and Brodie Lee. As per his wife, Amanda, Huber was facing some lung issues for some time and eventually succumbed to it. Though the illness was not related to coronavirus.

WWE issued a statement following Huber’s demise and said, “Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring. After a highly decorated run on the independent circuit, Harper debuted in NXT as a menacing enforcer for The Wyatt Family. Harper had a dominant tag team run with Rowan that would lay the groundwork for future championship success.”

“As a member of The Wyatt Family, he engaged in heated rivalries with the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena and The Usos. After being set free from the family, Harper authored an impressive singles run that culminated with him defeating Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship. Harper & Rowan later comprised The Bludgeon Brothers and embarked on a path of destruction that was highlighted by a SmackDown Tag Team Title victory in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 34. WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans,” it added.

