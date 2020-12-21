Hello and welcome to the live blog for the day. In this blog, we shall bring to you the latest sporting updates across all the sports. We shall also bring to you the social media updates of the players and also the results of the on-going matches. Today, we had Lionel Messi thanking Pele as the football legend had congratulated him for 643 club goals. Messi also took to social media and thanked the football legend for the kind of words by the football legend. Messi had posted a snap of Pele on social media while thanking him. Lionel Messi Equals Pele’s Record of 643 Goals for a Single Club; Brazilian Legend Congratulates Barcelona Star With Touching Message (See Instagram Post).

Also, Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after winning the match against Parma went viral on social media. Ronaldo posted the snaps of his goal against Parma and also said that he was quite happy that he could contribute to the team's win. Talking about the ISL, we had a couple of games where Mumbai City FC maintained their dominance by beating Hyderabad FC 2-0. They remain on number one of the ISL 2020-21 points table. ISL 2020–21 Match Result: Jeakson Singh’s Last-Minute Goal Helps Kerala Blasters Salvage Point Against SC East Bengal.

Whereas, the other match in the Indian Super League witnessed a draw between Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal. The match ended with a 1-1 draw. Talking about today, we have a match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. Stay tuned to the space for the sporting updates throughout the day.