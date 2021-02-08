England and India resume action on day 4 of the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 08, 2021 (Monday). India are struggling at 257/6 and are still 321 runs behind the first innings set by England. Meanwhile, we bring you update regarding that game and all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news. Fans Praise Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara After Duo's Sensational Partnership Against England in First Test.

Meanwhile, West Indies created history in their clash against Bangladesh as the Caribbean side chased 395 runs to register the fifth-highest chase in Test cricket. Kyle Mayers, in his debut match, scored a double century to take Windies over the line on the final day of the game. Kyle Mayers Hits Double Century As West Indies Register 5th Highest Successful Run Chase in Tests, Best Bangladesh by 3 Wickets in 1st Test.

South Africa are looking to level the series against Pakistan as the second test hangs in balance heading into the final day. The Proteas need 243 runs to win on Day 5 of the clash while Pakistan are in search of nine wickets. The hosts are still the favourites but the visitors could snatch a victory if they bat properly.

European champions Bayern Munich will look to secure yet another trophy Hansi Flick as they begin their FIFA Club World Cup campaign. The Bavarians face Egyptian club Al Ahly in the semi-finals of the competition.