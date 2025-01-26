ISPL 2025 Matches Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: After a highly successful and entertaining first season, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is back for its second edition, which will commence on January 26, and conclude on February 15. The ISPL started in 2024 and witnessed six teams participate in T10 cricket action, where Tigers of Kolkata, who are co-owned by Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan won the the inaugural title. ISPL T10 Team Names and Owners List: Check Franchise Owners Ahead of Indian Street Premier League Season 2.

Like ISPL season 1, all matches in the second edition will be played at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, with matches starting at 8:00 PM on a single matchdays, and at 5:30 PM and 8:00 PM on double headers (Time in IST). The ISPL 2025 auction witnessed 350 players go under the hammer. A total of 96 cricketers will be seen in action representing different franchises. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor became the costliest buy, getting brought for INR 20.50 lakh to Majhi Mumbai.

Where to Watch Indian Street Premier League Season 2 Matches?

The official broadcast partner for Indian Street Premier League Season 2 in India are Star Sports Network. All matches of ISPL 2025 will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1 TV channels. For live streaming viewing options for ISPL 2025, fans can read below. ISPL 2025 Auction: Ludhiana's Abhishek Kumar Dalhor Costliest, Srinagar's 15-Year-Old Sharik Yasir Youngest in Indian Street Premier League Season 2 Bidding Event.

How to Watch Indian Street Premier League Season 2 Free Live Streaming Online in India?

Disney+Hotstar are the official OTT partner for the Indian Street Premier League in India and will have live streaming viewing options on their app and website, where fans in India can watch ISPL 2025 online.

