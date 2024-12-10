The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is a T10 Tennis ball competition that completed its first season in March 2024. With six teams in the opening season, the tournament was meant to help uncover emerging cricketing talent. Sachin Tendulkar is amongst the Core committee members for the tournament while former India national cricket team coach Ravi Shastri was appointed as chief mentor. After the success of the first season recorded five lakh total attendance and an overall viewership of 11 million. The second edition of the ISPL T10 will start on January 26. ISPL Season 2 Launch: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Turn Heads With Their Stylish Appearance at the Event (Watch Video).

Round-robin format matches will be played among the teams with the final to be played on February 15. The first season venue - Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, will once again host the second season. The winning team of the first ISPL T10 season earned INR 1 crore, while the runner-up got INR 50 lakh. The auction for the second season will be held on December 11. Check out the ISPL T10 Season 2 teams and their owners below.

ISPL T10 Team Names and Owners List

ISPL T10 season one started with six teams and will once again have six sides playing for the trophy in the upcoming season. There was massive bidding for all six franchises ownership with the teams accumulating a total bid of INR 1,165 Crores. Check out the teams and respective owners below.

Team City Owner Falcon Risers Hyderabad Hyderabad Ram Charan Majhi Mumbai Mumbai Amitabh Bachchan Srinagar Ke Veer Srinagar Akshay Kumar Bangalore Strikers Bengaluru Hrithik Roshan Chennai Singhams Chennai Suriya Tigers of Kolkata Kolkata Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Srinagar Ke Veer fetched the highest bid of INR 251 crore. The other winning bids were INR 225 crore for Bangalore Strikers and Rs 205.6 crore for team Majhi Mumbai. Hyderabad side also touched the INR 200 crore mark with Tigers of Kolkata and Chennai Singhams receiving INR 120 crore and 163 crore bids respectively.

