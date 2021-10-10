Nevada [US], October 10 (ANI): Gypsy King Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder on Saturday (local time) to retain WBC heavyweight boxing title at the T-Mobile Arena. Deontay Wilder gave it his everything in the fight, but somehow Fury was able to channel his energy and in the end, he emerged triumphant. Fury went on to win an incredible fight with an 11th round knockout to retain his WBC heavyweight title. After the win, Fury tweeted: "Don't ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver."Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring 112th Goal for Portugal Against Qatar in International Friendlies.

In another tweet, the 33-year-old said: "Thank you to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ." With this win Fury preserved his 32-fight unbeaten record, strengthening his status as the division's leading champion after Anthony Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO belts in last month's unanimous decision defeat by Oleksandr Usyk. "I'm now the greatest heavyweight of my era, without a doubt," Fury told BT Sport Box Office, as per Sky Sports.

Fury had floored Wilder in the third round but was dropped twice himself in the fourth before he knocked down the Alabama man again in the 10th and then dramatically ended the fight in the 11th round.