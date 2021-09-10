Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King, will be proudly sporting EthereumMax in an upcoming fight where he will be defending his world heavyweight championship title against Deontay Wilder in a highly-anticipated trilogy boxing match. This partnership between Fury and EMAX is sure to bring a lot of attention to this primetime PPV event on October 9th in Las Vegas, and this means a lot of eyes will be on EthereumMax, one of the hottest altcoins in the cryptocurrency space, dubbed as the "Culture Token".

Sporting EMAX on his shorts, the pair seek to take down Wilder and reign both of their supreme titles as kings. As one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency communities, with over 110,000 holders in less than 3-months, EMAX is taking the stage front-and-center and will offer what they are calling an "EMAX Experience". In a recent announcement, they shared that this will include tickets to the fight, a special NFT element, and exclusive signed memorabilia.

Fans and holders will be able to purchase packages using either EMAX tokens or ETH. With so much excitement on all ends, anyone seeking to be part of disrupting history is looking to get in on the action surrounding this fight and EMAX.

This will not be EMAX’s first appearance in the ring, though. The community first made its appearance during the Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fight in June, where EMAX took center stage, and their cryptocurrency legitimacy was solidified. Now making yet another fight appearance where a world heavyweight title will be defended, the stakes are even bigger, and it's is clear that EMAX has one thing on its mind: winning. Don’t miss the PPV championship fight between Fury and Wilder on October 9th as EMAX and Fury enter the ring in Las Vegas together and seek to disrupt history yet again.