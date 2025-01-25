The coveted Australian Open 2025 Women's Singles trophy will be up for grabs when Aryna Sabalenka clashes with Madison Keys in the final after a grueling 19-day toil on the court to reach the summit. Sabalenka started the Australian Open 2025 as the number one seed, and played like a champion, while Madison rose like a Phoenix, starting the tournament as 19th seed. World No.1 Sabalenka is also a two-time defending Australian Open 2025 champion and will look to notch up a hat-trick of wins, clinching the 2025 edition as well. Novak Djokovic Booed By Crowd After Injury Forces His Exit from Australian Open 2025 Semifinal, Alexander Zverev Asks Fans to 'Show Some Love' (Watch Video).

Sabalenka has been in top form this Australian Open 2025, dropping a set just once across the six matches she has featured in, where the World No.1 blew away her opponents. On the other hand, Madison, who will be playing her first Australian Open Final, will want to take home her first-ever Grand Slam, having become a runners-up in the US Open 2017. Madison, unlike Sabalenka, has toiled hard through the tournament beating players like Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina to qualify for the final. Overall, Sabalenka holds an edge over Madison, having won four out of the five tennis matches between them, with her only defeat coming in 2021.

When is Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys Women's Singles Final Match at the Australian Open 2025?

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys Women's Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2025 will be played on Rod Laver Arena on January 25, 2025, and is scheduled approximately at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys match viewing options below. Novak Djokovic Supports Danielle Collins' 'Criticised' Celebration at Australian Open 2025, Says 'Big Fan of What She Did' (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys Women's Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2025, and the Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys Women's Singles Final Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3, 4, and 5. Check out the Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys live-streaming options below.

How to Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys Women's Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans can also enjoy Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys Women's Singles Final Match at Australian Open 2025 via live streaming, where an online viewing option will be available on the Sony LIV App. Aryna Sabalenka is considered the favourite to win the coveted title.

