After Ankita Raina, Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan will be in action in French Open 2021. On the opening day of qualifiers round Ankita emerged victorious as she beat Australia’s Arina Rodionova 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. All eyes will be on how the trio performs in their first round matches. Prajnesh Gunneswaran will be up against Germany’s Oscar Otte and if you are looking for live streaming online and TV telecast of French Open 2021 then continue reading. French Open 2021 Schedule, Official Broadcaster in India and Other Things You Need to Know Ahead of This Year’s Roland Garros.

The left-handed Prajnesh is ranked 149 while his opponent is ranked 152. The last time Prajnesh made it to the main draw of a Grand Slam was in Australian Open 2020, he, however, lost in the first round.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2021 Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Oscar Otte Men's Singles Qualifier Match?

Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Oscar Otte Qualifier match in French Open 2021 will take place on May 25 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Court 2 and it has a tentative start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). French Open 2021 Qualifiers: Sumit Nagal to Clash with Roberto Marcora, Prajnesh Gunneswaran Versus Oscar Otte.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Oscar Otte Men's Singles Qualifier Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of French Open 2021 broadcast in India. However, it appears that there is no live telecast available for qualifier matches. So, Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Oscar Otte Men's singles Qualifier match is unlikely to get the live TV telecast. Fans can still keep a track of Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels for live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Oscar Otte Men's Singles Qualifier Match Online in India?

If Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Oscar Otte Men's Singles Qualifier Match gets a live telecast then it will have live streaming online as well. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online. Noe free live streaming of French Open 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

