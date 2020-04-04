Rafael Nadal Expresses Gratitude Towards Tennis Rival Novak Djokovic for Contributing to His Fund-Raising Campaign for Coronavirus Victims

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

On the court, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic share one of the most intense tennis rivalries in the history of the game but off it they seem to share a great camaraderie. Djokovic recently beat Nadal in the 2019-20 ATP Cup final but both have not met since then with the coronavirus pandemic forcing all sporting events to be either cancelled or suspended. But a recent gesture from the Serbian led to Nadal expressing his gratitude towards the men’s World No 1 and 17-time Grand Slam champion. With the virus spreading rapidly in his country, Nadal had started a fund-raising campaign to financially support the medical authorities and the underprivileged in Spain amid the tense situation. Rafael Nadal Urges Everyone to Stay Fit & Active Even if ‘They Are at Home’ in Latest Instagram Post.

The Spaniard had urged athletes from his country to come forward and donate towards the fund-raising campaign to help the needy suffering due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Djokovic too had come forward and donated towards Nadal’s fund-raising campaign and the World No 2 took to social media to thank his contemporary. “A huge thanks to @djokernole for the contribution to the #nuestramejorvictoria campaign helping those in need in the fight against Corona Virus. Class act,” the 33-year-old wrote from his twitter handle. Novak Djokovic Plays Tennis Using Frying Pan During Self-Quarantine (Watch Funny Video).

Rafael Nadal Express Gratitude Towards Novak Djokovic

A huge thanks to @djokernole for the contribution to the #nuestramejorvictoria campaign helping those in need in the fight against Corona Virus. Class act 🙌🏻👏🏻 Hvala Nole! pic.twitter.com/ypnRPHIZAd — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 3, 2020

Nadal had earlier called on every athlete to donate and come forward and donate towards the fund-raising campaign and help him raise 11 million euros to help fight the pandemic in Spain. “These people have always supported us and made us athletes what we are today and now it is time to give them back sometime in this distressing time. It is time to come forward and help them out,” Nadal had said in a video message urging all athletes from his home nation to come forward and donate.

Meanwhile, among other Tennis stars, Roger Federer and his wife have donated one million Swiss francs to the vulnerable families in Switzerland while Djokovic and his wife have also contributed one million euros to fund ventilators and other medical equipment in Serbian hospitals.