Champion Rafael Nadal has decided not to participate in the upcoming US Open 2020 tennis tournament due to increasing COVID-19 cases. This comes after it was reposted that the Spaniard has decided to stay on the US Open entry list. The 34-year-old took to Instagram and informed about his decision. “After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it,” Nadal wrote. Madrid Open 2020 Tennis Tournament Canceled Due to Coronavirus Spike in Spain.

“We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play, I understand and thank for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen. We have just seen the announcement of Madrid not being played this year,” he added.

The defending US Open champion then added that he never wanted to pull out of the US Open but for this he has followed his heart. “All my respects to the USTA, the US Open organisers and the ATP for trying to put the event together for the players and the fans around the world through TV. This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel,” Nadal concluded. US Open 2020: From Nick Kyrgios to Ashleigh Barty, List of Players Who Have Opted Out of the Grand Slam Event.

The US Open 2020 is set to begin from August 31 and is slated to end on September 13. After US open 2020 pull out, It will be interesting to see whether Nadal takes part in the French Open 2020, which is scheduled to begin from September 27 onwards.

