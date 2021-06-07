Rafael Nadal takes on Jannik Sinner in the French Open 2021 fourth round match. Nadal is the favourite to win this year’s French Open and he will be looking to make it to the quarterfinal at the Roland Garros. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner live streaming online, then continue reading. Rafael Nadal’s Marriage Status on Facebook Surprises Tennis Fans.

Nadal and Sinner met in the quarterfinal at the last year’s French Open and now this season the two face-off to make a place in it. It is going to be an interesting clash. Having met previously twice, Nadal leads the head-to-head 2-0 with wins on both the occasions.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner Men's Singles Match?

The match would be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it will start at anytime post 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner Men's Singles live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

