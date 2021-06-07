Tennis star Rafael Nadal on Monday led fans to come up with abundant jokes and questions after he posted a 'marriage' update on Facebook. Nadal, on June 7 shared that he has gotten married to Maria Francisca Perello, his partner for 14 years and this led many of his fans to wonder as to why such an update comes after two years of the star's marriage. The Spaniard is currently participating in the French Open when he takes on Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of the competition. He shared a, 'Got Married' update on Facebook, and in the 'About' section, it says, "Married since October 2019". Unable to decide as to how to react to this, fans came up with their own theories and questions. Some were delighted as well while some cracked light jokes at his expense.Sports News | Nadal Reaches 4th Round at Slam for 50th Time

A person wrote, “Congratulations but couldn’t imagine he’d be getting married in the middle of the French open.” Someone responded to this saying that Nadal had been married since the year 2019. “No he didn’t. It was ages ago now."

Rafael Nadal's post on Facebook

A probable Roger Federer fan too didn't miss this chance! He wrote, "Congratulations Rafa. Withdraw from Roland Garros and let Roger win." One wrote, "A Special Congratulations To All of You Who Know: Rafael Nadal has been married to Xisca Perello since October 2019….." Some fans expressed confusion, "Congratulations but confused. His wiki page says he got married in October 2019. The 35-year, who has a record of 103 wins in the French Open, is in pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam after equalling Federer's count of 20.

