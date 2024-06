Paris, Jun 18: The 2026 edition of the Tour de France will start from the Spanish city of Barcelona, organisers said on Tuesday. The host city of the 1992 Olympic Games has previously hosted stages of cycling's biggest race, but never its start. The 113th edition of three-week event will kick off on July 4, 2026. It will feature two stages in the Catalonia region and a third that will start there and finish in France. Tour de France 2024 Route Map, Free PDF Download Online: Check Out Stages of Annual Cycling Race Starting From Italy.

It will mark the 26th time that the Tour de France starts from a foreign country. This year's race sets off from the Italian city of Florence. In 2025, riders will start their journey on French soil, from the northern city of Lille. AP

