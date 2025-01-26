A bowler, who has slowly become a crucial part of England's bowling line-up is the 29-year-old Brydon Carse. Carse, who started his England career as a replacement player during the COVID era, really made his mark in the Test arena for Arena. The South African-born became a household name in the England County circuit playing for Durham and soon found himself as an ODI and Test specialist, having taken 27 wickets in five red-ball and 23 in 19 one-day matches. Which Team Jacob Bethell is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise England Batter Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season

Picked for England's white-ball tour of India 2025, Carse starred for the visitors in the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I clinching three wickets, which displayed to the world his value in the shortest format as well. Fans eager to find out which Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise will Carse play for in the upcoming 2025 season can read below.

Which Team Brydon Carse is Part of in IPL 2025?

Carse ventured into the world of the Indian Premier League by entering the auction pool during the IPL Mega Auction 2025 for a base price of INR 1 crore. Known for picking all-rounders, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) brought the England international for his base price itself, which watching his performance against India is a bargain. Interestinly, Carse has represented the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 2023. Which Team Bevon Jacobs is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise New Zealand Batter Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

Carse's ability to hit the ball, and pick up wickets at crucial junctures adds more depth to SRH's line-up, who are known for playing attacking cricket, which at times demands stability down the order as well.

The Eastern Cape-born has featured for teams like Northern Superchargers, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and boasts of a decent T20 record, picking 47 wickets and amassing 777 runs from 79 outings in his 20-over career.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2025 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).