2020 Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Smartphone Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications

2020 Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Samsung, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has officially launched the 2020 iteration of the Galaxy J2 Core in the Indian market. Originally launched in the year 2018, the updated version of the smartphone gets almost the similar specifications as the original Galaxy J2 Core. The main underlines of the 2020 Samsung Galaxy J2 Core are dual cameras, a 5-inch display, and Exynos chipset and much more. Samsung Announces Software Update for Galaxy Buds.

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Galaxy J2 Core is equipped with a 5-inch TFT display featuring a resolution of 540 x 960 pixels. The device comes powered by in-house developed Exynos 7570 SoC that is clubbed paired with 1GB of RAM. For photography, the company has incorporated an 8MP snapper at the rear with autofocus, which is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. Upfront, there is a 5MP with f/2.2 aperture for video calling and selfies. Samsung’s First Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Leaked Online Via Renders; Check Images.

The smartphone is backed by a 2,600mAh battery. The company claims it can offer battery backup of up to 14 hours for browsing over LTE. For connectivity, the phone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 2.0, GPS, and Glonass. The device runs on the Android 8.0 Oreo Go edition. It comes in three colour options - Gold, Blue, and Black. As far as the prices are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 is priced at Rs 6,299. The price is for the 1GB RAM and 16GB variant. The company is also offering memory expansion provision up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone will compete against the likes of the Realme C3 phone.