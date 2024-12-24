Mumbai, December 24: OnePlus will introduce its next-gen foldable smartphone, OnePlus Open 2, in India next year, improving on the features and specifications of its first foldable - OnePlus Open, launched in 2024. The Chinese smartphone maker is aiming to introduce its second-generation Open series in 2025.

OnePlus Open 2 will reportedly be introduced in India around the second half of 2025. OnePlus launched in India on December 19, 2023, featuring an LTPO 3.0 display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Besides, it promised 1 million folds, which was equal to 10 years of life of the device. Next year, the company is expected to offer better specifications, features, and a slight improvement in the design.

OnePlus Open 2 Launch, Expected Details

OnePlus's second-generation Open 2 was rumoured to launch in the first half of 2025; however, the latest report said that the device would be launched in the second half of next year. Besides, the reports said that the upcoming OnePlus foldable smartphone will be introduced as a rebranded version called "OPPO Find N5." It may include the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC offering flagship performance.

The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to offer a 50MP triple camera setup on the rear with a circular design. It may include a periscope telephoto lens and provide up to 3x optical zoom capability. Besides, reports said that the Open 2 will have a slimmer design compared to the predecessor and support 3-stage wireless charging. The frame on the device may also be lighter.

As per a tipster's post on Weibo, the OPPO Find N5 will be launched in China after the Chinese New Year 2025, on January 31, 2024. This means that the Find N5 will be launched earlier next year than the OnePlus device. There are no further details available about the device; however, the reports suggested that the OnePlus Open may revamp the device's design.

