Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer officially introduced Oppo A52 8GB RAM variant in India. The handset is launched as a part of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. The firm had unveiled the Oppo A52 6GB RAM model a few months ago. The mobile device is available for sale on Amazon India with a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit or credit cards, up to Rs 11,200 of on exchange offers, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: Exciting Offers & Deals on Mobile Phones, Smart TVs, Electronics, Gadgets & More.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A52 8GB RAM model features a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, the smartphone comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Oppo A52 8GB Variant (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For optics, the mobile phone flaunts a quad rear camera system with a 12MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens & two 2MP sensors. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies & video calling.

Oppo A52 8GB Variant (Photo Credits; Amazon India)

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging facility. The device runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1 operating system. Additionally, the mobile gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm audio jack. Oppo A52 is priced at Rs 18,990 for 8GB & 128GB configuration.

