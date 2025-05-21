New Delhi, May 21: Google is said to have begun releasing the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update, which brings the new Material 3 Expressive design changes. As per reports, the update includes a new look for several key parts of the system. These design updates were first announced last week to give the user interface a visually appealing feel.

As per a report of 9to5Google, Google is rolling out the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update to Pixel devices ahead of the stable release. The beta version introduces the new Material 3 Expressive redesign. It is said to include improvements in notifications, quick settings, the lock screen, and the launcher. It is said to enhance personalisation with new colour themes, responsive design elements, and improved typography. Google NotebookLM To Soon Introduce Video Overviews Feature Using PDFs, Photos and More; Check Details.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 on Google Pixel Devices

As per reports, Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 with the May 2025 security patch is available on Android Emulator as well as for the following Google Pixel devices:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6a

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 7

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8

Pixel 8a

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 9

Pixel 9a

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel Fold

Google's Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) are known to be stable. These QPR updates are usually rolled out as beta versions but are considered reliable for everyday use. Google has reportedly mentioned that QPR builds are “suitable for general use.” Google Flow: AI-Powered Filmmaking Tool With Veo 3 Unveiled at Google I/O 2025; Check Details (Watch Video).

As per reports, the official release of Android 16 QPR1 is expected to happen sometime in September. Pixel users can use the Android Beta Feedback app to report issues. It can be opened from the app drawer or found in Quick Settings. The tool can help users to submit bugs to Google's issue tracker easily.

