Google's NotebookLM shared a post on May 20, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and announced a new update for its users. The post revealed that Video Overviews will soon be added to NotebookLM. The feature will let its users to create short video summaries from their own sources, which will include PDFs, photos, and more. The feature will start in English only. As the feature will be available in one language and it possibly may expand to more languages later. Additionally, the NotebookLM mobile app is now available on iOS and Android, which offers features like audio overviews offline playback. Google Flow: AI-Powered Filmmaking Tool With Veo 3 Unveiled at Google I/O 2025; Check Details (Watch Video).

Google NotebookLM Video Overviews Feature

SURPRISE! Manifested through your shockingly accurate guesses (just kidding) ✨Video Overviews✨ are coming soon to @NotebookLM! English only to start, you'll soon be able to create short video summaries from your sources including PDFs, photos, and more! pic.twitter.com/hfOVw1xNZu — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) May 20, 2025

