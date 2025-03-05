New Delhi, March 5: Android new features have arrived with a significant update for its users. Google has introduced new Android features that focus to enhance user safety and convenience. The Android update includes AI-powered scam detection to protect users from fraud activities. Additionally, it brings improvements to shopping experiences and other functionalities.

The Android new feature update is said to keep its users safe and savvy by integrating AI technology to combat scams on Google messages and improve user experience. Additionally, the update includes enhancements to location sharing, new games on Android Auto and other smart features that can make daily life easier. Vivo T4x 5G Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; New Vivo Smartphone Comes With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor, 6,500mAh Battery.

Friends and Family Finding in Find My Device

001: Friends and family finding in Find My Device 📍 Now share your live location with friends and family on a map view. 👥 Easily see where your loved ones are, make sure they got home safe, and manage who sees your location and for how long. — Android (@Android) March 4, 2025

Circle To Search New Features

002: Take action with Circle to Search 🔗 Circle to Search can now identify phone numbers, emails, and URLs on your screen and shows a one-tap action chip so you can take action in the moment. 📧📞🔗 — Android (@Android) March 4, 2025

Scam Detection in Google Messages, New Android Auto Games, Smart Shopping

003: Scam Detection in Google Messages 🕵️ Messages should be shared with friends, not scammers. Scam Detection in Google Messages uses AI in real time to detect scams disguised as conversational texts so you can shut down a suspected scammer, fast.https://t.co/koXkot5Hpj — Android (@Android) March 4, 2025

Android New Features

You can keep yourself safe from scams with the help of AI technology. Google Messages has introduced a new feature that uses artificial intelligence to spot text patterns in conversations that are often linked to scams. Even if a message looks innocent at first, it could become risky later on. The scam detection process takes place directly on your device, ensuring that your private conversations stay confidential. If Google Messages thinks a message might be a scam, it will send you an immediate alert, which will allow you to block and report the conversation quickly. The tool will help you to avoid losing money or sharing personal information with scammers.

Share your location with people you trust using the Find My Device app. Your location information is securely stored, and you have full control over who can see your whereabouts and for how long. The app also sends you regular reminders about the contacts you are sharing your location with. With live location sharing, you can see where your friends are on a map, regardless of whether they are using a phone or tablet. This app not only helps you locate lost devices but also allows you to plan meetups with friends or check that a family member has arrived home safely.

There are now more gaming apps available on Android Auto, making it easier to enjoy some fun while parked. Whether you want to solve a quick puzzle or experience an exciting race, you can use your car's screen to play games like Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Angry Birds 2, and Beach Buggy Racing. Download your chosen game onto your mobile device, and you will be able to access it through Android Auto. Additionally, Circle to Search now has the capability to recognise phone numbers, email addresses, and URLs displayed on your screen. YouTube Tightens Policies on Online Gambling Content, Will Prohibit References, Logos or Links to Gambling Sites and Applications From March 19.

You can save time and make smarter shopping decisions online with the shopping insights and useful tools available in Chrome on Android. If you are looking to check the price history of a product, monitor price drops, or compare prices from different websites, these features will help you feel assured that you are making your purchase at the best possible time for a better deal.

