YouTube, the Google-owned platform, has announced stricter policies regarding online gambling content, effective from March 19, 2025. YouTube said, 'Under our existing policies relating to illegal or regulated goods or services, we don’t allow any method of directing viewers to gambling sites or applications that are not certified by Google." Creators will be prohibited from verbal references, displaying logos, or links to gambling sites and applications. Content that complies with YouTube Community Guidelines but includes representations or promotions of online casino sites or apps may be subject to age restrictions. Online gambling content, with the exception of online sports betting and depictions of in-person gambling, will not be accessible to users who are not signed in or to those who are under the age of 18. YouTube 2025 Updates: YT CEO Neal Mohan Reveals Plans for Platform’s AI Integration, Confirms New Features As Users Choose It Over TV for Streaming.

YouTube Tightens Policies on Online Gambling Content

🚨 YouTube will implement stronger regulations to combat online gambling videos starting on March 19. pic.twitter.com/cbD6KrYSs5 — Indian InSight (@IndianInsight_) March 5, 2025

