New Delhi, March 18: Apple is said to be in discussions with Google about the possibility of introducing Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging for Android users in India. The development is expected to improve messaging between different platforms and provide Android devices with features similar to those found in iPhones. Android users will likely have a seamless messaging experience for communicating across various devices similar to iMessage-like features.

As per a report of The Economic Times, Apple is currently in discussions with Google to launch its Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging for mobile phone users in India this year. If the partnership goes ahead, it would enable Apple to expand its blue-bubble messaging feature, which is presently available to iPhone users, to include Android devices as well. iPhone 17 Air May Come With Wireless Charging Instead of USB-C Port; Know What To Expect From Upcoming Device From Apple.

What Is RCS Messaging?

RCS is an upgraded messaging protocol that enhances standard SMS with features such as read receipts, typing indicators, the ability to share high-quality media, and encryption for better security. At present, these advanced features are only available to iPhone users through Apple’s iMessage. Apple aims to provide Android users in India with a similar messaging experience and allowing them to get the benefits of RCS as well.

RCS messaging is now available in eight countries, including the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, the UK, Belgium, and China. In China, where Google does not operate, local carriers have opted to use servers from a different vendor. In India, Apple is expected to follow a similar approach by collaborating with Google, which has partnered with Indian telecom companies Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio for RCS messaging. iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Plus To Be Replaced With iPhone 17 Ultra and iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s iOS 19 Expected To Introduce Major Redesign to iPhones; Check Details Here.

However, reports indicate that Bharti Airtel has chosen not to partner with Google for RCS. The company has expressed concerns that the alternative encrypted messaging channel could lead to spam for users. Airtel has urged the telecom regulator to apply anti-spam regulations to over-the-top (OTT) messaging services to protect consumers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2025 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).