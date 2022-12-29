San Francisco, December 29 : Tech giant Apple is reportedly thinking of ways to re-evaluate how it treats pro and non-pro models for the iPhone 15 lineup. The tech giant is worried about the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. As a result, it is thinking of ways to re-strategise its iPhone lineup for next year, reports MacRumors. Apple iPhone’s ‘Find My’ Feature Helps Rescue Car Crash Victim Again in US.

There are two expected strategies which the iPhone maker might be considering. First to differentiate the pro and non-pro iPhones models, which was previously rumoured by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Secondly, the company might reduce the price of the Plus model of the lineup, which starts at $899. A price reduction of the Plus model is likely to reduce the price of the standard iPhone too, which starts at $799. iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Mini Available at Excitingly Low Prices Online, Find All Details Here.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant's upcoming smartphone iPhone 15 is likely to feature a titanium chassis with curved rear edges, which will replace the existing squared off design. The back edges of the iPhone 15 are expected to be rounded to create a new border, similar to the bottom edges on the cases of Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

