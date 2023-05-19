New Delhi, May 19: Apple has announced its 34th edition Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be taking place from June 5 to June 9, 2023. Apple’s WWDC 2023 will start with a keynote event on June 5, post which some major launch announcements are expected.

The WWDC 2023 will be purely an online event for everyone to watch, excepting select audience at the Apple Park on June 5. With the WWDC 2023, the tech giant is expected to be previewing the new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 updates. Moreover, some major hardware launches are also expected including the long awaited Apple mixed reality headset. The event will be livestreamed on Apple.com, Apple TV, Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website and YouTube. Read on to know details. OnePlus Fold Essentially a Foldable Counterpart of the OnePlus 11? Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch.

Apple WWDC 2023 – Expected Hardware Launches

Apple is expected to launch three new products soon, however, it is not known if all these three will be announced at the WWDC 2023. Here’s a look:

Apple AR/VR Headset/Reality Pro

Apple is expected to debut the highly and long speculated AR/VR headset also known as the Apple Reality Pro at the WWDC event. This headset will come with augmented and virtual reality capabilities along with mode switching option via a Digital Crown-like control knob. The headset requires an external battery pack that is worn at the waist. There would be prescription lenses, 4K micro-OLED displays, powerful silicon chips, xrOS operating system, gesture controls and over a dozen cameras to detect the user’s movement, expressions and map the surroundings and much more. Apple Reality Pro Diverted Sharply From Its Original Inception, Executive Calls It a ‘Science Project’, Learn the Story Behind the Highly Awaited MR Headset.

15-inch MacBook Air

As per reports, Apple will launch the new 15-inch MacBook Air at the WWDC 2023. This larger 15-inch MacBook Air is one of the upcoming MacBook models apart from a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and the updated 13-inch MacBook Air that the tech giant is busy working on. Among the trio the bigger 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to launch at the event.

Apple WWDC 2023 – Expected Software Announcements

Apple will be introducing the new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 updates at the mega event. These software updates’ previews will be provided to developers, so they can build apps on them before their public launch happens.

The new iOS 17 is likely to offer feature a number of improvements and features based on customer requests. Some of the other iOS 17 updates will include AR/VR headset integration, and CarPlay upgrades among many others.

