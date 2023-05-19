New Delhi, May 19: The foldable smartphone market is going to get yet another new capable contender soon in the form of the OnePlus Fold. The OnePlus Fold will be the very first foldable smartphone from the Chinese tech major.

The much anticipated OnePlus Fold’s launch timeline is yet to be officially announced, but it is speculated to make its global debut in August this year. And now, the key specifications of the smartphone have been leaked out. Let’s take a look. OnePlus Nord 3 To Sport 120Hz Display, 5000mAh Battery - From Price and Specs, Here's Everything We Know.

OnePlus Fold - Leaked & Expected Details

Going by the leaked details, the upcoming OnePlus Fold seems to be an upgraded counterpart of the OnePlus 11 5G flagship model, albeit in a foldable avatar. As the OnePlus 11 has been hailed as a great flagship model with amazing cameras and superb value-for-money quotient, the upcoming foldable flagship model should be something to look forward to.

As per the reports, the new OnePlus Fold will flaunt an 8-inch QHD+ OLED inner foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6.5-inch Full-HD 120Hz outer display. Both the displays are expected to be premium AMOLED panels. Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ Officially Confirmed To Go on Sale via Filpkard Ahead of Launch; Here’s All Expected Price and Specs Details.

Under the hood, the foldable phone is tipped to pack in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It will come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and is likely to offer triple cameras on its rear panel, comprising of a 50MP OIS snapper teamed with a 48MP ultra-wide and a 32MP periscope lens. Both the displays could offer a 32MP selfie camera.

Reports also suggest, the OnePlus Fold and the next-gen Oppo Find N3 would be basically the same device with some design changes. This is not surprising both OnePlus and Oppo’s operations are supervised by OnePlus’ co-founder Pete Lau.

Post its launch, the OnePlus Fold will be rivalling the likes of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold, Techno Phanton Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The OnePlus Fold is expected to launch in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).