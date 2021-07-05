Battlegrounds Mobile India has crossed over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile made its debut in the country last week. The battle royale game reportedly became the top free game in India to acquire more downloads than the Garena Free Fire. Earlier Krafton had revealed via its blog post that BGMI India pre-registrations hit 40 million. Battlegrounds Mobile India Launched, Here’s How To Download PUBG’s Indian Version.

PUBG's Indian version is available for download through Google Play Store and the company is yet to release the iOS version. It gets almost similar features as that of PUBG Mobile which was banned by the Indian government last year.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

As promised by Krafton, gamers will get 'India ka Battlegrounds', '1 million' and '5 million' gift rewards after the successful download of the game. These rewards can be claimed by a player until August 19, 2021.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Krafton will also allow gamers to migrate their data from the PUBG Mobile game to BGMI including achievements, skins, inventory, rank and more. The recent notice on the BGMI website states that the company will temporarily shut down the data transfer service from PUBG Mobile from tomorrow until further notice. So if you have not transferred your data yet then you need to hurry up.

