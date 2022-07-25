LBank Exchange, the leading crypto trading platform, will list Cryptostone (CPS) on its platform today. The trading pair CPS/USDT will be officially available for trading for all LBank Exchange users at 20:00 (UTC+8). Let's dig deep into CPS. Cryptostone (CPS) is the native utility token of the Cryptostone project. Cryptocurrency prices in India today (25 Jul 2022).

It is an anonymous and no-KYC blockchain ecosystem which uses blockchain technology as a financial tool in users' lives. Users can use the crypto payment gateway on their website to offer an alternative payment method for their customers. CPS also provides another platform, 'Decentralized Worldwide Stock Market', to facilitate fundraising events for its customers, which allows the investment and fundraising process based on the decentralized listing.

🔥 LBank $CPS listing announcement 📅 July 25 Trading Pair: CPS/USDT ⏱ Deposit Enable: 18:00 July 23, 2022 (UTC+8) ⏱ Trading Open: 20:00 July 25, 2022 (UTC+8) ⏱ Withdrawal Enable: 18:00 July 27, 2022 (UTC+8)https://t.co/lerIqVjaVo pic.twitter.com/8Jtt7Gb2SQ — Cryptostone (@cryptostone_io) July 22, 2022

Cryptostone users can also buy ICO tokens and coins with fiat or other cryptocurrencies via a blockchain crowdfunding platform. In addition to this, it also offers Crypto Wallet, Crypto Forex Services, DeFi Lending (No KYC Lending), Tokenizing assets, NFTs, Escrow service for P2P trades and Smart Contracts.

CPS token cab is used in a variety of ways. It allows users to trade and pay lower fees on its exchange. The total store of Cryptostone is 29 billion, out of which 14 percent is allotted for supply reserve, 20 percent is assigned for public users, 4.5 percent is for private members, another 4.5 percent is for the advisor, 16 percent will be used for marketing, 17.5 percent will be allocated to the team and the rest 3.5 percent will be used for rewards.

