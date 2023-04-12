New Delhi, April 12: Personal computer major Dell has launched its latest lineup of Alienware and Inspiron laptops in the Indian market. The Dell Alienware m18, x16 R1, Inspiron 16 and 16 2-in-1 laptops, which were announced earlier this year have finally launched in the market to offer students and gamers a wide variety of laptops to choose from.

The new range of Dell laptops is aimed to offer top-notch efficiency, enhanced performance and better convenience for a wide variety of users, from students to creators to gamers alike. Hence, these laptops are made to offer great work and fun experience. Let’s take quick look at the details. AI Mayhem: This Generative Tool Can Crack Passwords Instantly; Learn How To Stay Protected Against AI-Aided Hacking.

New Dell Alienware m18 and Dell Alienware x16 R1 Laptops – Specs & Features:

The new Dell Alienware m18 is versatile, feature-rich and powerful gaming laptop powered by the Intel Core i9-13980HX processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs for incredible graphics. The Alienware m18 offers a QHD 165Hz display. This laptop features Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC support and also offers enhanced storage capacity of a massive 9TB. 'Cheapest Foldable Phone in India': Tecno Phantom V Fold Launched, Check Unbelievable Price and Specifications.

The Dell Alienware x16 R1 on the other hand, is a portable laptop with entertainment focused features. It packs in a superb 6-speaker audio system with up-firing tweeters and dual woofers. It offers 100 micro-LEDs on the rear stadium that combines with the AlienFX Scanner and Loop and gets Alienware’s HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology to offer uninterrupted long gaming experience. It features a 240Hz QHD+ display, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, while also offering good blue light reduction with the ComfortView Plus technology.

The new Dell Alienware m18 comes with up to 64GB of dual-channel RAM, 97Wh battery with a 330W charging support adapter, while the smaller. Alienware x16 R1 comes with a 90Wh battery with a 330W charging capacity.

New Dell Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Laptops – Specs & Features:

The new Dell Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptops are aimed at providing great learning as well as entertainment experience. These two new laptops feature improved crisper displays, enhanced video chatting and viewing capabilities and spatial audio technology for immersive audio-visual experience. Both the laptops boast of lightning-fast performance owing to the powerful Intel Core i9 processors.

The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop comes with a 4K UHD+ display and a 360-degree hinge to offer a versatile laptop to tab functionality for work and fun. Its touchscreen display and active pen offers a lot of opportunities for work, creativity and other activities. Both the Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptops get endowed packed with ExpressCharge quick charging technology to offer a complete efficient package.

The new Dell Inspiron 16 laptops have been priced starting a at Rs. 77,990, while the top Dell Alienware x16 R1 has a starting price of Rs. 359,990. The new Dell range of laptops will be available for purchase in India starting today, that is April 12 through Dell retail platforms and other retail online and offline outlets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).