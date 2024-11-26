Washington, November 26: The Department of Justice of the United States has made third-time arguments over its monopolist practices. The DoJ has reportedly said, "Google is once, twice, three times a monopolist'. The tech giant was asked to sell its highly productive and used product, the Chrome browser, and alleged that Google's search documents violated antitrust laws by limiting competition.

The Verge reported that Google and the US Department of Justice met for the final time after three hours of closing arguments over the monopolist practices. Each attorney delivered the last arguments before Leonie Brinkema, the US District Court Judge. The judge will rule on the final verdict on the case by the end of 2024. Federal Judge Denies Request To Halt SpaceX Launches Over Environmental Concerns.

The report mentioned that if Judge Brinkema said that Google's system was monopolist, the case would reach the final trial for remedies. It hinted that progress was playing out in a separate DC District Court case over Google Search. The Department of Justice said that Google had used a suite of ad tech products to "strong-arm" the site owners.

The US DoJ said that the suite of products included DFP (Doubleclick For Publishers) and AdX exchange. In response, Google responded that it faced severe competition from other sources and should not have to cut deals with its rivals. However, the final statement let US District Judge Leonie Brinkema push back the other side of the arguments. So far, the report said that she was asking witnesses to break down complex technical topics. She said that this should happen with a solid command of facts. Elon Musk’s Neuralink Secures Approval To Launch Feasibility Trial To Extend Brain Computer Interface Control to Investigational Robotics Arm.

During the antitrust trial, Google said that the DoJ's proposal could harm it by preventing it from ensuring the privacy of consumers and also stopping innovations. The lawsuit had been about regulating monopolies and allowing a competitive tech landscape.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).