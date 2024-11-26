Neuralink has received approval to launch a new feasibility trial to extend the BCI (Brain Computer Interface) control using N1 Implant to an "investigational" robotics arm. Elon Musk-owned neurotechnology company says it would mark the first step towards restoring physical freedom and digital freedom. It announced that more details would be revealed soon and emphasised that the CONVOY study would enable cross-enrolling participants from the ongoing PRIME study. Elon Musk Becomes Most Followed Person on X, Surpasses 206 Million Followers.

Neuralink Received Approval of Feasibility Trial Launch for Robotics Arm

We’re excited to announce the approval and launch of a new feasibility trial to extend BCI control using the N1 Implant to an investigational assistive robotic arm. This is an important first step towards restoring not only digital freedom, but also physical freedom. More info… — Neuralink (@neuralink) November 25, 2024

