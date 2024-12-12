Google Search Central announced that a new "24-hour" view with hourly data would be launched soon, according to the performance reports of Google's Search Console. This will allow the website owners to learn and execute proper strategies to stay on the top, reviewing the most recent performance on Google Search. The website owners can see the information for 7 days, 28 days, 3 months, and more on the Search Console. However, with this 24-hour option, they can check total clicks and total impressions in one day. Gemini 2.0 Released: Google Introduces Most Powerful Version of Gemini AI, Announces Project Mariner, Project Astra, Jules and Gemini 2.0 Flash; Check Details Here.

Google Search Console 24 Hours View Announcement

🕑 A new '24 hours' view with hourly data is coming to the performance reports in Search Console! Learn how the new view can help you stay on top of your site's most recent performance on Google Search https://t.co/wMvf18UxHK pic.twitter.com/jArCS0jVY5 — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 12, 2024

